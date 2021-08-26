Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus - with Manchester City reportedly interested

Former Manchester United striker and ex-teammate to Ronaldo, Dimitar Berbatov has urged the Portuguese to consider moving to PSG

Berbatov believes Manchester City would not suit the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he wants him to play alongside Messi in France

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to link up with his eternal rival Lionel Messi at French club Paris Saint-Germain, Mirror reports.

Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain as the former Manchester United star has been linked with several clubs including Manchester City.

The 36-year-old has been advised to join move to Ligue 1 club PSG as Berbatov insists that Manchester City would not suit the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo appeared on the radar of City amid concerns that Pep Guardiola’s side would not be able to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Berbatov who shared the same locker room with Ronaldo at the Old Trafford told betfair:

"Manchester City have been linked with him and, now that they won't be signing Kane, they are probably looking at other options in attack.

"Ronaldo would be a good fit at Man City but do I see him going there? I doubt it. He is still one of the best in the world but Pep Guardiola's philosophy might not suit them signing Ronaldo.

"With his history with United, I don't see him gaining anything by going to City."

PSG source hints on Ronaldo's move

Meanwhile, PSG owner's brother, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani has dropped the biggest hint yet on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at the French club.

Despite the clear football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, millions of fans around the world have been dreaming to see the two share the locker room.

Ronaldo has already entered the final year of his contract at Juventus and already faces an uncertain future with the club.

Ronaldo leaves Juve training amid injury concerns

YEN.com.gh earlier reported how Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed reports linking him to top clubs in Europe and described them as disrespectful to his person and career.

According to several reports linking the Portuguese Superstar away from Juventus for another top European club this summer, Goal.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be interested in signing the 36-year-old who is still waxing strong in the final few years of his career.

On the other hand, Ronaldo's biggest rival Lionel Messi made the headlines in the past week after ending his 21-year journey with Barcelona to join the French giants.

And recent reports have stated that Manchester City are willing to land Ronaldo and even offered two players in addition.

