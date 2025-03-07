SpaceX’s Starship exploded after takeoff in the second launch failure of 2025 for Elon Musk space exploration programme

Footage posted on social media showed debris streaking across the skies of south Florida and the Bahamas

SpaceX said the rocket had experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before contact was lost

SpaceX was however able to return its first-stage booster to the Launchpad after catching it in its giant mechanical “chopsticks” following the incident on March 6.

Source: Getty Images

SpaceX’s live stream showed the Starship spacecraft spinning uncontrollably in space minutes after its liftoff.

Aljazeera reported that the launch took place from the company’s launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.

Footage posted on social media showed debris streaking across the skies of South Florida and the Bahamas as the remnants of the craft reentered the earth’s atmosphere.

The US Federal Aviation Administration halted flights to four Florida airports due to debris.

The aviation regulator said it had also launched a “mishap investigation” to “determine the root cause of the event, and identify corrective actions to avoid it from happening again”.

The mixed outcome comes after SpaceX’s seventh test-flight in January ended with the mid-flight breakup of the Starship.

In a statement after the botched launch, SpaceX said the space vehicle had “experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly” before contact was lost.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has said he hopes to use Starship to fulfil his longtime vision of establishing a permanent colony on Mars by 2050.

