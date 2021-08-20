Award-winning journalist, and gender activist, Regina Asamoah, has added her voice to the saga of an Anglican priest kissing some female students of St. Monica’s SHS.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Asamoah, who is the News Editor for Atinka TV and FM, emphatically condemn the act and said a lot needs to be done for the three girls.

She noted that the priest’s actions amount to sexual harassment, a canker that has been going on in most educational institutions.

The kissing incident is a reflection of how some young girls are subjected to harassment (physical, sexual, emotional, psychological) in institutions,” the award-winning journalist said.

Regina said most of these act go unreported because the perpetrators are mostly those in authority and those with religious power.

It is something that goes on in secrecy in many institutions. In schools, churches many young girls are abused but they keep quiet because of the patriarchal system we find ourselves and also because the perpetrators are usually their superiors," she explained.

Regina added that even those victims who wish to report such acts are not able to because of lack of evidence.

More often than not getting evidence of such harassment is difficult so the victims, here in girls keep quiet and suffer the abuse,” she said with sad tone.

She stressed that the affect students are not only traumatised by the act but also from widespread subjective comments from a section of the public that are appalling.

What can be done

The 2019 GJA Best Female Journalist said the girls need psychotherapy to keep them going.

She added that institutions must put in place and enforce policies that frown on harassment of any form.

The passionate gender activist also explained that it is important for parents, especially mothers of the affected girls to deepen their relationship with their daughters so as to help them go through any emotional trauma they might be experiencing.

Priest apologises

Meanwhile, the Anglican priest in the center of the saga, Father Larbi, has apologised. He said he “didn’t think” through his ac TV before carrying it out.

Father Larbi begged to be forgiven, explaining that he thought by kissing the girls, he could add a human touch to his congratulatory message to them.

