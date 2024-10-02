Social media sensation, Kofi Gabs has called on the Church of Pentecost to advise its elder, Joseph Siaw Agyepong to pay his workers

Kofi Gabs' comments are in reaction to complaints by workers of Zoomlion, who accused the management of delaying their salaries for nine month

Joseph Siaw Agyepong is the founder of the Zoomlion and also an elder of the Church of Pentecost

A Dutch national of Ghanaian descent, Kofi Gabs has urged the Church of Pentecost to advise its elder Joseph Siaw Agyepong to pay the salary arrears of the Zoomlion workers.

A few days ago, some workers of Zoomlion, one of the subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies, accused its management of neglect and lack of care.

Sharing their plights on Accra-based Angel FM, the workers said they had not been paid for nine months, a situation that has brought intense hardship to their lives.

As a result of the hardship, the leader of the Zoomlion workers who spoke during the radio interview alleged that two of their members had died.

Reacting to this, Kofi Gabs, called on the leadership of the Church of Pentecost to intervene and speak to their church elder to release the salaries of the workers.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian-turned-Dutch, said it was unfair for Joseph Siaw Agyepong, CEO of the Jospong Group of Companies, to delay the workers' salary for nine months.

"The Church of Pentecost, please advise your elder to pay his workers. This is what we call love because John 1:4 says no one has seen God at any time, but when we love one another, the love of God is perfected in us. So the Church of Pentecost please advise your church elder," he urged.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Gabs' video

Ghanaians on social media reacted to Kofi Gab's video, with many criticising the church for its silence on the matter.

@my gracia of all time commented:

"People don’t understand the church anymore please don’t just misconstrue the whole thing the man is a member of the church please is the church his private business?"

@achoujennifer4 also commented:

"they are busy using their workers salaries to support politicians... concert country!! and the same people are out there shouting campaign songs."

@armohcudjoe said:

"Hmmm, he paid tithe over 100 thousand Cedis per month, but see what he's doing to his working."

