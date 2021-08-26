28-year-old Richard Appiah was reported to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys

A sack containing human body parts with a fridge stocked up with three human heads and other body parts were found in his house

He has been remanded by the Kaneshie District court

Richard is however expected to appear in court on September 15

28-year-old Richard Appiah, the architect who was alleged to have murdered three children at Abesim in the Bono Region, has been remanded by the Kaneshie District court.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, Appiah appeared before the court today, Thursday, August 26, 2021, on a provisional charge of two counts of murder.

His plea was not taken, as the court is for committal purposes and not for trial.

Investigations ongoing

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Florence Anane, prayed the court to remand the suspect to aid investigations into the case.

The magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the suspect.

Appiah, who appeared in court without a lawyer, is expected to go back to court on September 15.

How did he kill the three boys?

Richard Appiah was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.

Richard is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the body of one of the victims was cut into pieces with some parts allegedly kept in a refrigerator in his house.

12-year-old son Louis Agyemang Junior had gone missing on Friday after he had gone to the park to play football but did not return home as of 10 pm.

His absence without a trace got 56-year-old Thomas Adjei worried and decided to search for the whereabouts of his son.

One of the friends of Louis however told Adjei that he had seen Loius leave the park with Richard, who happens to be his stepbrother, during the football match.

