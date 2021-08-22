- 16 migrants have been arrested for traveling illegally to Ghana

- The ECOWAS nationals were coming through Kumasi

- Ghana's land borders are currently closed until further notice

The Ghana Immigration Service has arrested 16 immigrants who entered Ghana through unapproved routes.

18 foreign nationals arrested for entering Ghana illegally

These migrants are from Mali, Guinea, Gambia, and Sierra Leone and got busted at the Kucheni Temporal Checkpoint near Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

According to the Immigration service, these migrants were onboard a Yutong bus with registration number GC 5114 – Z en route to Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that they entered into Ghana through unapproved routes. The purpose of their visit include business, family visits as well as medical care”, Public Relations Officer of the GIS in the Upper West Region, Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu stated.

Ghana's land borders remain closed due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

