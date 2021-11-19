What are you watching this weekend? Whether you love blockbuster movies, steamy reality shows, or laugh-out-loud comedies, Showmax has it all. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Showmax, from how it works to how much monthly subscription costs:

What is Showmax and how exactly does it work for people?

What is Showmax?

Showmax is an online video-on-demand subscription service that offers you a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, documentaries, Showmax Originals, kids shows, sport, and more. There's something for everyone, from familiar favorites to the best blockbusters

What sets Showmax apart is that you can watch whatever you like, whenever you like. There are no ads, no interruptions, and no limits.

How does Showmax work?

All you need to watch Showmax is a subscription and a device that can connect to the internet. Watch it online at www.showmax.com or install the app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, media player, or gaming console.

You can stream your favorite entertainment while connected to the internet or download it to your smartphone or tablet to watch later when you’re offline.

How much does Showmax cost?

Anyone can sign up to Showmax for just GHC 45.99 per month (or GHC 16.99 per month for the mobile plan). There are no contracts and you can cancel any time.

When you sign up for Showmax for the first time, you get a 14-day free trial and unlimited access to the entire viewing catalogue. That’s over 25,000 series episodes, movies, kids shows and documentaries to explore!

How to get a 14-day free trial for Showmax

Sign up to Showmax with your credit or debit card and watch free for 14 days.

Go to www.showmax.com.

Sign up with your email address and create a password.

Choose your payment method. Don’t worry, if you cancel within the 14-day free trial, nothing will be deducted from your card.

Watch movies and series free for 14 days.

Once your trial has expired, your card will be charged to keep watching Showmax. You will be billed once a month.

That’s it, happy watching!

