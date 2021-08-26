A Ghanaian named Diana Wilson has surfaced online due to her commitment to helping young African women develop skills in finance and technology

Diana said the idea to start her organization, Yielding Accomplished African Women, was birthed after visiting the Cape Coast Castle and hearing the stories of slaves

Yielding Accomplished African Women has been in operation for three years and has helped train 1000 women so far

A 25-year-old Ghanaian lady is making waves online as news about her helping to train 1000 young African women surfaces online.

Diana Nyamekye Wilson is the founder and chief executive officer of Yielding Accomplished African Women.

According to Diana, her organisation is committed to digitizing and developing African's best talent with a focus on women.

The vision is to create the largest community of online careers in finance and technology for black women globally.

The idea to start an organization like that was birthed after visiting the Cape Coast Castle where she got to feel and see what the slaves went through.

"Since then, I knew I had to do something direct and impactful for women who look like myself, my mother, my sister, my auntie etc", Diana said

The brilliant young lady started with training 10 young ladies and currently has over 1000 ladies.

In addition to being a CEO, Diana is also an associate product marketing manager at Google.

According to the young lady, the biggest challenge has been dealing with people who buy into the vision.

Watch the full interview below;

