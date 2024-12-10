A Ghanaian fabric shop sold out 300 yards of material featuring NDC colours after Dr Bawumia conceded defeat to John Mahama

The surge in demand followed a social media post by a customer who planned to use the fabric for a celebration party

The shop owner is now working to restock the fabric to meet ongoing orders as many more people demand the same material

A Ghanaian business that deals in fabrics has run out of a specific material, the fabric heavy on National Democratic Congress (NDC) colours whose demand has skyrocketed following John Mahama's win in the recent presidential elections.

According to the business owner, she had 300 yards of the fabric before Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded to John Mahama.

Ghanaian businesswoman sells several yards of NDC-themed cloth after John Mahama's win in the 2024 election. Photo credit: @bankzfabrics

After that, Karen Kane, a customer who had bought some of the fabric from her, shared it on social media and said she would sew it for the jubilation party.

Bankzfabrics said many people started ordering the fabric immediately after Karen Kane made the post and tagged her business.

In less than 24 hours, the 300 yards of fabric that was once lying in her shop had all been bought, and there were several orders she could not meet.

According to Banksfabric, she is doing her best to restock the fabric so she can sell it to others who are demanding it.

Netizens react to NDC fabric running out

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post, indicating that the fabric was sold out in less than 24 hours. Read them below:

Evangeline Gbenartey said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Official Christmas wear."

Esi Yakohene Amoako wrote:

"Work has started......businesses are going to run. 3y3 zu 💚♥️🤍🖤."

annetowoo said:

"Eeeei have not gotten mine."

detailsbyneyomi wrote:

"Import more."

_missnettie's said:

"Sis’I told you ooo 😂😂😂we are coming like kakaiii."

