A little kid has brought smiles on the faces of people on social media after imitating her grandpa in a cute video

The video was shared on Instagram and the kid could be seen walking exactly like her grandpa who uses a stick

Many social media users commended the kid for making them laugh, saying the video is one of the best things they've seen online

A little kid has got social media talking after imitating her grandfather in an adorable video that put smiles on people's faces.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @jukinmedia and reposted by @dailymail, the little kid could be seen walking in front of her grandpa who walked with the aid of a stick.

The little kid made people laugh on social media. Photo credit: @jukinmedia

The adorable kid held a walking stick and perfectly walked like the old man as someone captured her on camera.

Sharing the video, @dailymail wrote:

"She nailed it!"

The young girl has further proven that kids are adorable, just like a little boy who became an instant internet sensation after his impressive dance went viral.

In an Instagram video shared by @djwapsam, the kid started off with the focus dance as the song, Ko Por Ke, by Nigerian artiste Mohbad was being played.

In split seconds, he switched to doing legwork while still keeping up with the rhythm of the song.

Social media reacts to the grandpa's imitator video

Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

A user with the handle @foerster19361943 said:

"This is absolutely adorable. Priceless beyond words."

@ericweldo commented:

"Lol so cute."

@nanabapokuah wrote:

"No respect again."

@g.e.e.7 said:

"Baby has been here before."

@yogeshwarijyotisharma commented:

"Sooo cute and adorable....she is sooo good."

Little boy dances to Chris Brown's song

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young boy joined the #GoCrazyChallenge and he seemed to have won it with his amazing moves. The challenge is based on Chris Brown’s Go Crazy song.

In a short video that is less than one minute, the boy showed off his “legwork” as the song played from a moving car that has its passenger door open.

An adult voice, perhaps the boy’s mum’s, hyped the kid’s skill and encouraged him to keep displaying the amazing moves he has in abundance.

Source: Yen