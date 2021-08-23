A man caused a huge stir at his mum's house warming party as he showed up surprisingly in a Spiderman costume and a lady's handbag

In the video, the man kept guests at the occasion starring as he danced energetically in the strange outfit

The highpoint of his stunt was his unmasking beside his mum who expressed huge shock as she wasn't expecting it

A man treated his mother to a huge surprise as he graced her house warming in style.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the Yoruba comedian identified as Aremo arrived at the special event wearing a Marvel movie character, Spiderman's costume and carrying a lady's handbag.

His mum was stunned to find out the personality behind the costume is her son Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @aremooba_, naijaloadedotng

Source: UGC

Aremo acted like he was oblivion of the attention his outfit was getting and burst into dancing.

The high point of his eye-catching display was captured in an Instagram video shared by @naijaloadedotng.

In the short video, he stood close behind his unsuspecting mum and engaged in a conversation with her.

Some seconds into the mother-son conversation, a man then removed Aremo's mask to the shock of his mum.

Guests and acquaintances upon identifying the personality behind the mask embraced Aremo.

Watch the videos below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@omobasanjayi1 commented:

"You got me son of mercy @aremooba_ welcome home bro and may Allah continue to be with you."

@muizzygram said:

"I can imagine the joy you just put on her face ...more blessings."

@dollars_mars wrote:

"Spider woman ni party hungry catch her she fly enter person party come chop."

@mrleye remarked:

"Baddie … see goosebumps ooo …dem suppose sooji…Dem see Gucci pack nah."

Source: Yen