Dr Charis Assafuah has reacted to the controversy surrounding her husband, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, and a woman known online as Lopez, choosing humour instead of anger as the issue continues to trend on social media.

The wife of the Old Tafo Member of Parliament shared a video addressing the ongoing discussion, making it clear that she had also been following the story closely.

Vincent Assafuah’s wife, Dr Charis, breaks silence on alleged affair of her husband before their wedding. Photo credit: @HenryNanaB/Facebook & @lopezofficial01/Instagram

Her reaction quickly caught the attention of many social media users because of the lighthearted and playful way she approached the situation.

Dr Charis, who is known for her cheerful personality online and often entertains her followers with humorous videos, joked that even though the story involved her husband, she had still been behaving like a “kokonsa” person by visiting blogs to read more about the trending issue.

Speaking in the video, she explained that she had been moving from one blog to another to gather information about the controversy, just like many other social media users.

“A gossip, a kokonsa person, does not care whether the gist is about them or not; they will still want information,” she said while laughing.

She added that she had been following the reports and discussions online with interest as people tried to understand the claims being made.

“I have been going from blog to blog to find more details about the controversy. I was like, eh, she said he met her, eh? And also what is my husband, the honourable, also saying?” she said.

Vincent Assafuah's wife further explained that after going through several reports online, she believed some details surrounding the issue still appeared unclear.

“I have now investigated the trend, and I have the gist. Since it is about me, you have to pass through the back door and come and take the gist,” she said jokingly.

According to her, the story circulating online looked confusing because the information coming from different sides did not always match.

“The gist will be more entertaining because some information about the story seems to be missing. When you look at both sides, some information does not match, so it makes it difficult to know the truth,” she said.

Reactions to Dr Charis' response

Despite the ongoing online discussions, Dr Charis maintained her humorous tone and urged people sharing the story to make sure they did their “gist” properly.

Her reaction has since gone viral across social media, with many users praising the calm and humorous manner in which she responded to the controversy involving her husband.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read the below:

Sandy Connect Enterprise🛳🇨🇳 said:

"I told a colleague yesterday that Dr Charis will come and spoil this issue 😂😂😂😂."

FCPROP wrote:

"Now I see why Honourable chose you...😂 Hey you are a blessing...like seriously ,no stress for life."

His favorite 😍 💘 said:

"You are a whole mood herh I never knew😂😂😂."

Abby wrote:

"When the honourable’s wife is one of us ..thank you honourable for choosing one of us. You are beautiful wate 🥰🥰."

Mady_brown7 said:

"I honestly want to be as mature and confident like you 😂😂😂."

qoufidegraft wrote:

"Maturity 1billion%. God bless your home."

Vincent Assafuah responds to Lopez's allegations of their past dealings. Photo source: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, @lopez_official0/TikTok

Vincent Assafuah responded to Lopez's allegations

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah had publicly addressed influencer Lopez's claims of their alleged past dealings months before his wedding.

In a video, the Old Tafo MP cleared the air on the matter and detailed his conversation with the influencer after her viral videos.

Vincent Assafuah also hinted at taking serious legal action against Lopez over her claims about their alleged dealings before his wedding.

