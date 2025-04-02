A video on social media showed the quantity of filling a woman put in a pie that was to be sold to the public and it generated some uproar

The filling was not even up to a quarter of a tablespoon and the woman did not show any remorse for such an action

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian woman was videoed rolling pie crust and filling it so it could be baked, and the process got several people talking.

The lady was happy as she went about her pie-making business.

Ghanaian lady puts small filling in the pie meant for sale and public consumption. Photo credit: @abekah182

Source: TikTok

However, in a TikTok video, after she rolled the crust and put it in the equipment used in sealing it, the lady added some filling.

The filling was so small that many who watched the video were amazed. The lady used the back of a tablespoon to scoop a little filling. It was not even up to a quarter spoon.

Ghanaian lady puts small filling in the pie for sale, netizens condemn such act. Photo credit: @_bananabreadgh

Source: Instagram

After she added the small filling, she sealed it and went on to do another. But before filling another pie she paused to sing along and dance to a gospel song playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians condemn small filling in pie

Several Ghanaians who watched the video were not happy with what they saw. Some encouraged the lady to sell the pie with no filling since what she put in was too small.

Others said they have stopped buying pies from hawkers because of such small fillings in them.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @abekah182 on TikTok. Read them below:

Prithheo🔗❤️‍🔥 said:

“Fillings mu view once 😂🥺.”

Phina🐒 wrote:

“You’re singing gospel but see what you put in the pie as filling, Yesu is watching you wai.”

Beatrice Naa Korkor said:

“Remove that thing you put in the middle and let us know it's air pie. 🤣.”

Makeup artist in Akropong asked:

“Enti woaaaaa de3 wode atare mu no, 3y3 ma wo??”

Nicarl Earl Diamond wrote:

“I think you should wear gloves.”

Sheriboeuur said:

“She even uses the back of the spoon oo🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Dede ankrah 🫧🩷 wrote:

“Arhnnn so it’s you na you’ve been doing those Fanmilk sellers meat pie erhn?😂😭😭😭.”

Empak Cakes and Pastries said:

“Eiiiiii filling mu full stop😂😂😂. Because of some pastry vendors, if you do a good job kuraa people will doubt the quality of your product. Well, I understood her because people still want 5gh or 3gh.”

Ms Nyarko✨ wrote:

“I was enjoying the video until I saw the filling in the pie … my sister why who wronged you 🥺.”

Mentalitygh #aandacosmetics said:

“The filling is the reason I stopped eating meat or fish pie.”

Ghanaian men pound fufu in a rock

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian men were videoed pounding fufu in a carved hole in a rock with a pestle.

Usually, most Ghanaians use a wooden mortar and pestle to pound fufu. However, the men did it differently.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the video in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh