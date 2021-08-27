Lydia and Linda Awui were born conjoined from the lower portion of their chest and abdomen and shared a common liver

They were separated through surgery in 1999 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra

The twin sisters have met the lead surgeon who spearheaded the surgery for the first time on live TV after 22 years

Formerly conjoined twins, Lydia and Linda Awui, have reunited with the lead surgeon who spearheaded their breakthrough surgery in 1999 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The twins were joined from the lower portion of their chest and abdomen and shared a common liver, as well as other vital organs.

The lead surgeon, Dr Winfred Mensah Hodasi, now 82 years old, performed the surgery for four and half-hour' with help from his team.

Meeting Dr Hodasi

Lydia and Linda Awui met Dr Hodasi ahead of another surgery of separating conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, said gbcghanaonline.com.

The twins reunited with Dr Hodasi on GBC's GTVBreakfast, where he was celebrated for his exploits in the 1999 successful surgery.

Speaking on the show, Dr Hodasi said in such surgeries observation is critical.

''I was able to put my team together for the work. At the time we were doing these cases, facilities were not the same as today so there was little we could do to see whether they would survive,'' he said.

Dr Hodasi continued:

''Now, the most important thing is to observe the children and then look at how they were behaving and do a few X-rays to make sure that the vital portions of the body could be separated.

Expressing excitement after meeting Lydia and Linda Awui, Dr Hodasi said:

''I am very happy that I have met them because that is what a doctor should do. They are supposed to help and save lives. All I am happy about is that they are alive''.

Twin sisters express appreciation

Lydia and Linda Awui were captured in tears as they met Dr Hodasi for the first time on live television.

''We had the chance to meet him after we were grown up, but we always prayed for him. I always thank God for bringing him into our lives when we were born. He is a great man. I want to thank him. God richly bless him so much for us. I appreciate my doctor. May God Almighty bless him and grant him long life to [allow us] to appreciate him big,'' the separated Siamese twins intimated.

Parents of the twins, Eunice and Benjamin Awui, also expressed appreciation to Dr Hodasi and his team.

Watch the video below:

