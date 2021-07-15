Lydia and Linda Awui expressed deep love and appreciation towards late former president Jerry John Rawlings

The twin sisters noted that they're grateful he saved their lives

Lydia and Linda Awui are the first conjoined twins to be separated in Ghana

Former President Rawlings paid for the procedure

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The first conjoined twins to be separated in Ghana, Lydia and Linda Awui, have expressed deep love and appreciation towards the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The twins, who have grown since the operation performed on them in 1999, expressed immense gratitude to the late founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who paid the medical bills for their separation.

In an interview with GHOne TV/Starr FM's Nana Aba Anamoah, Linda revealed it was difficult for her to accept the late former president Jerry Rawlings had died.

1st conjoined twins separated in Ghana in tears as they express love for Rawlings in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

''It came to a time that I had to accept the fact he [Jerry John Rawlings] was gone. Then I told God everything is in his will; his will must just be done in our lives. Maybe it's not true the president ... he only came into our lives when we were born, so if he's gone, he should just find another way out because life has been hell for us,'' Linda said.

''I just pray to God that his soul rests in peace and I love him so much. One day, I'll appreciate him in a way that, wherever he is he'll be so proud of me and my twin sister. I'll never let him down for saving our lives,'' she added.

The recent interview follows a heartwarming message from Lydia to Nana Aba Anamoah, thanking the media personality for helping to raise funds toward the surgery of the Bansah babies.

The general manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM helped to fetch over GHc500,000 for the Bansah twins, who needed GHc3,000,000 to undergo urgent surgery before President Nana Akufo-Addo offered to pay for the entire procedure.

Lydia and Linda Awui were in a similar situation as they were born conjoined to the abdomen, and needed to undergo surgery to be separated, but their family were cash-strapped.

Then-president Jerry Rawlings intervened and provided the necessary funding for the procedure. The Awui sisters were separated at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 1999, three months after their birth.

Twenty years later, the sisters and their parents, Eunice and Benjamin Awui, in the company of one of the doctors, Dr Appeadu-Mensah, a pediatric surgeon who undertook the landmark surgery, paid a visit to ex-president Rawlings in 2019 to thank him.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Nii Akramah Tagoe is the definition of a fighter and resilience. From hawking to running a local kitchen, his grass to glory story is one that inspires.

He hawked toffees, biscuits, and bagged water at an early age through the stands of the Accra Sports Stadium to earn a living in the 1980s.

Tagoe triumphed through the challenges and turned the lemons life offered him into lemonade.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen