Margaret, an ex-pastor's wife, has opened up on her five-year marriage to a pastor

The businesswoman revealed that she was married to a preacher but it didn't work out

Margaret averred that they were not compatible at all, saying it was ''God who saved me''

The chief executive officer of MEGMAK Joint, Margaret, has revealed the difficulties of being a pastor's wife and why she divorced after five years of marriage.

In an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Margaret disclosed that her marriage to the pastor was tiresome, saying it was ''God who saved me.''

''We were not compatible at all. We dated for three months because of our church. I attended a charismatic church, so everything was rushed. We did not have enough time to get to know ourselves.

Being a Pastor's Wife is a Lonely Walk - Ex-pastor's Wife Reveals why their Marriages are Failing. Image: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

''If you want to get married, you go for pre-counselling and marriage counselling. It should be a process. But there could be a divorce if we leave them,'' she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Life as a pastor's wife

Recalling her marriage to the pastor, she established that the ideal period for dating is one year, as she revealed that being the wife of a pastor ''is a lonely walk.''

''You protect the image of the Christ we serve. Two, you protect the image of the church you are in and three, the image of your husband and your image as well,'' she told DJ Nyaami.

''So when you tell someone about your issues it becomes a problem because your marriage should not include a third party,'' she added.

Margaret claims this is what drives a lot of pastors and their wives into considering suicide. However, she was able to only leave after five years of enduring it.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

Visually impaired Ghanaian man opens up on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a visually impaired man, Seth Kofi Anto, says he suspects foul play in how he and his nephew were only affected after taking drinks at a get-together.

Kofi Anto, aged 59, told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, that he suspects his wife of 35 years.

According to the business owner, he travelled, and after ten years of living and working abroad, he returned to meet another man in their house.

Paramedic goes extra mile to save woman's life

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that, Abubakari Mubarik, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at Gwollu in Sissala East District in the Upper West Region, has helped save the life of a patient.

Whilst transporting the patient who had internal bleeding and was on blood transfusion to the Wa Regional Hospital, the ambulance developed a fault in the middle of the journey, nearly costing the patient's life.

Without any deep knowledge of the fault, Mubarik decided to fix the problem to continue with the journey.

Source: Yen