Giovani Caleb interviewed Lil Win on Showbiz 360, and he made an interesting revelation on how much he spends running his school

The actor revealed that he spends over GH₵20,000 on just fuel and other expenses

Lil Win's statement shocked a lot of folks, with some praising the actor and others doubting his expenses

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has revealed the cost of running his school.

Photos: Ghanaian Actor Lil Win Source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The actor is the proprietor of Great Minds International School, which has been in operation for close to three years.

The actor was on Showbiz 360 and revealed to Giovani Caleb that running the school cost him a lot of money.

According to Lil Win, he charges peanuts for school fees which makes running the school very difficult as it costs him close to GH₵200,000 to fuel just the school buses.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actor said because he wanted the less privileged to have access to quality education, and mentioned that his school fees rates are around GH₵150- GH₵200.

Lil Win said the amount was minimal, as other schools charge as much as GH₵3000 for the same quality of education. Many peeps were impressed with Lil Win's selflessness and praised him.

Peeps Praise Lil Win

moreign moreign said:

I’m even emotional oh lilwin God bless you ❤❤

Sandra Koufie wrote:

He’s doing amazing and need sponsors for his great work

Agyei Maxwell. also praised him:

He's so real and this is very impressive.Keep up the good work ♥️

Enoch Mensah also commented:

This is the best interview of lil win now he's matched really

Lil Win Teases New Song with Odehyieba Titled Heaven, Calls it a Christmas Banger; News Sparks Mixed Reactions

In other news, popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has announced he will be releasing a new single ahead of the December festivities.

The single titled Heaven will feature a guest verse from Lil Win's previous collaborator, Ghanaian singer Odehyieba.

Lil Win's new song announcement stirred mixed reactions from fans, with some fans wishing he didn't drop the song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh