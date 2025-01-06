RCD Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo has challenged Vinicius Jr. to a boxing match ahead of their upcoming Supercopa de Espana clash on January 9.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Maffeo and Vinicius have a bit of history, with the Mallorca defender having been sent off in a previous encounter during the 2021-22 season for a reckless challenge on the Brazilian winger.

Their past confrontation adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming match between Mallorca and Real Madrid.

The two players, however, seemed to come to cordial terms when Mallorca faced off against Los Blancos earlier this season. Maffeo suggested that he approach Vinicius to resolve their differences.

However, he has now claimed that he'd entertain the possibility of a boxing match against Vinicius.

Furthermore, Maffeo reckons he'd knock the FIFA The Best 2024 winner out in 10 seconds. Speaking on the Indomitos podcast, he said:

"It would be in a separate world, in a fictional life, but I think it could be the most watched fight in history. I think I would win, I have no doubt, I would knock him out in 10 seconds."

He also acknowledged that the tackle he made on Vinicius during the 2021-22 season was worth a red card. Maffeo said:

"The tackle I made [in the 2021/22 season] is a red. My foot goes up and it's a very light red. There is no justification whatsoever, I was saved. I keep seeing the photo with my foot on his knee. [But] the one from months ago [in August] is not red. I was lucky that the fourth official was close and saw the intensity. I went to step on the ball and stepped on him, but it's not a red card."

Maffeo's words about Vinicius Jr add an extra layer of heat ahead of Real Madrid's showdown against RCD Mallorca later this week.

Source: YEN.com.gh