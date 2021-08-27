Actress Funke Akindele Bello and her family have decided to spend time away from the hustle-bustle of Lagos, Nigeria

The mother of two was spotted with her boys who donned matching outfits as they landed in the UK

Followers of Funke's husband took to his comment section to shower beautiful compliments on the family

A beautiful family, a thriving career, a growing fanbase that loves her, actress Funke Akindele Bello is in a good place and she is excited about her current life.

The mother of two recently turned 44 and she was celebrated by friends, colleagues, and loyal fans. However, the celebration seems to have just started as she travelled out with her family to the UK.

Funke Akindele and her family have landed in the UK. Photos: @jjcskillz

Funke Akindele and her family in London

The actress' husband JJC Skillz took to his social media page to share the moment they landed in London.

The video showed the actress walking with her twin sons who were donned in matching outfits. The boys were spotted wearing pink tops on ash-coloured trousers as they matched along with their celebrity mother.

The actress later stopped to greet a fan who recognised her and the face of one of the twins showed briefly before Funke gently pushed him behind her to avoid revealing his identity.

The boys look all grown-up and more mature than the last time a video of them was seen online.

Their dad seemed to be the one recording the moments as he wasn't together with his family in the video. He was later spotted at the end of the clip.

Watch the cute family video below:

Nigerians shower Funke's family with love

nikkilaoye:

"Welcome home bruv."

billyque_b:

"Welcome Back To London @jjcskillz @funkejenifaakindele ❤️❤️"

iam_princeosas:

"Lovely family❤️❤️"

omak_sound:

"One resembles Dad with the way he walks."

ayometide:

"May God continue to bless your family sir. Baby zack and zion are now big boys❤️"

Tope Alabi celebrates Funke Akindele

In the mood of celebrating her 44th birthday, the actress' husband JJC Skillz invited Tope Alabi to their home to celebrate with his wife.

At some point, Tope got Funke emotional as she sang some songs that made the actress reminisce on her humble beginnings.

The singer also reminded Funke of when she looked slim and struggling to make headway in her career.

