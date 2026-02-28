Cristiano Ronaldo missed an 11th-minute penalty during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo experienced an early setback during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fayha , missing a penalty in the 11th minute that could have handed his side the lead.

With the score locked at 0–0 in the opening half, the Portuguese forward stepped up to take the spot kick, looking composed and confident as usual.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Convert Penalty as Al Nassr Face Al Fayha

Source: Getty Images

However, his effort drifted wide of the target, leaving a clear opportunity unconverted and momentarily silencing the crowd.

Given Ronaldo’s reputation for reliability from the penalty spot and his impressive goal-scoring form in the league, the miss came as a surprise to many inside the stadium.

At 41, Ronaldo continues to play a pivotal role in Al Nassr’s title ambitions. He has remained one of the team’s most influential figures, consistently contributing goals and providing leadership on and off the pitch.

His recent league performances highlight his enduring quality and determination, as he continues to score at a remarkable rate deep into his career.

Although the missed penalty may have influenced the momentum of the match, Al Nassr will quickly shift focus to their upcoming fixtures.

Ronaldo, for his part, stayed involved, pressing forward and creating opportunities despite the early disappointment.

