FIFA has issued a statement addressing concerns over Iran’s possible withdrawal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Middle East nation's decision stems from recent tension following a joint military action involving the United States and Israel

Should Iran decide to opt out, regulations suggest they could be replaced by the United Arab Emirates or Iraq

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrown into uncertainty after Iran hinted it may not take part in the tournament despite already securing qualification.

The Persian Lions booked their place as early as March 2025, becoming one of the first nations to confirm participation.

However, rising military tension involving the United States and Israel has placed that achievement in doubt.

FIFA breaks silence on Iran's possible World Cup withdrawal amid US-Israel combat action. Photos by Atta Kenare and Anadolou.

Source: Getty Images

The president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, delivered the worrying update following recent attacks.

"With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup, but the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that," he said.

With the World Cup set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in the next three months, concerns have grown about whether Iran will travel if tensions continue to escalate.

FIFA issues statement on Iran's possible boycott

In response, FIFA moved to calm fears. Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom addressed the matter during the International Football Association Board annual general meeting in Cardiff.

"I read the news [about Iran] this morning the same way you did," Grafstrom said, as quoted by ESPN.

"We had a meeting today, and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.

"We had the finals draw in Washington, in which all teams participated, and our focus is on a safe World Cup with all the teams participating.

"We will continue to communicate as we always do with three [host] governments as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe."

As things stand, Iran is due to play three group matches in the United States in June.

According to Fox Sports, they are scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles, Belgium on June 21 in the same city, and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Iran's World Cup participation hangs in the balance following recent military attacks by the United States and Israel. Photo by Jia Haocheng - Pool.

Source: Getty Images

What happens if Iran withdraws from WC?

If Iran eventually steps aside, replacement scenarios are already being discussed. One possibility is that the United Arab Emirates could take their slot.

The UAE finished below Iraq during Asian qualifying, but Iraq are preparing for a continental playoff against either Bolivia or Suriname later in the spring.

Another route could see Iraq move directly into Iran’s place, with the UAE stepping into the playoff instead.

For now, nothing is certain. A tournament meant to unite the world through football now faces a complex political shadow, leaving fans waiting to see what unfolds next.

Can US be stripped of WC rights?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has the power to cancel, relocate, or postpone the 2026 World Cup under its “force majeure” regulations.

Recent actions by Donald Trump, including domestic unrest and rising global tensions, have prompted some MPs and fans to call for the United States to be stripped of hosting rights.

Source: YEN.com.gh