Antoine Semenyo struck the decisive goal as Manchester City edged past Leeds United 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter

The Black Stars attacker’s intervention trimmed Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the Premier League table to just two points, intensifying the title race

The forward revealed his guitar celebration was suggested by friends who encouraged him to do something funny after scoring

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has explained why he performed a guitar celebration after scoring in Manchester City’s win over Leeds United FC at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old continues to dominate the headlines thanks to his fine form for the Premier League title contenders.

Antoine Semenyo explains secret behind new 'guitar' celebration. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Cityxtra.

Source: Getty Images

His latest strike - his fourth in seven league matches - helped reduce the gap at the top of the table to just two points.

Semenyo found the net right on the stroke of half-time, sliding in from close range to convert a precise cross delivered by Rayan Aït-Nouri and secure all three points for the visitors.

After scoring, he celebrated by mimicking the act of playing a guitar - a move that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Speaking after the match, the forward revealed the celebration was inspired by his friends.

“A few friends said I should do something funny, so it’s the first thing that came up in my head,” he said via City XTRA. “Nice guitar, good performance, crowd loved it and that’s it.”

The victory ensures Manchester City remain firmly in the title race, applying pressure on leaders Arsenal FC, who are set to face Chelsea FC at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Reflecting on the importance of closing the gap, Semenyo added:

“It means everything. We just want to win all our games on our side and whatever Arsenal do we’ll have to wait and see. “We have to control what we can control.”

With momentum building, Guardiola’s men return to the Etihad for a midweek clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, March 4.

For Semenyo, confidence is clearly flowing. In tight matches where chances are scarce, that single decisive touch can define everything.

On this occasion, it was his calm finish that made the difference and kept City firmly in the hunt.

His latest strike means that since making his league debut for City on January 17, only Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have registered more Premier League goal involvements, both with six, compared to Semenyo’s five, according to Squawka.

Manchester City forward, Antoine Semenyo. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The effort against Leeds was his 14th in the competition this season. Only Erling Haaland, with 22 and Igor Thiago, with 18, have found the net more often for the club.

In just seven appearances in the English top flight, he has delivered four goals and one assist.

Semenyo to face Real Madrid in Champions League

The Ghana international will come up against Real Madrid after Manchester City were paired with Los Blancos in Friday’s draw.

Source: YEN.com.gh