Concerns have emerged over Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup amid escalating US-Iran conflicts

FIFA regulations allow for a replacement team, such as the UAE or Iraq, if Iran withdraws or is prevented from competing

Iran is drawn in Group G with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, with all matches scheduled in the United States

Rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran are casting a shadow over this summer’s FIFA World Cup in North America.

Relations between the two nations have deteriorated in recent weeks, and with Iran among the countries affected by the expanded travel ban, concern has grown even further after recent military strikes in the Middle East, fueling speculation about Iran’s possible withdrawal from football’s biggest event — now just over 100 days away.

What FIFA Could Do if Iran Pulls Out of the 2026 World Cup

Iran’s qualifying campaign was a success, with the team securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup by finishing top of Group A in Asian qualifying, marking their seventh appearance at the tournament.

They were drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with all three group-stage matches scheduled to take place in the United States.

While Iranian players and officials are expected to receive the necessary exemptions to enter the host country, broader visa complications and political tensions continue to cause unease.

Earlier in the lead‑up to the event, Iran even threatened to boycott the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. after several members of its delegation were refused US visas before eventually deciding to attend the ceremony.

It remains unclear how recent geopolitical developments may ultimately affect Iran’s participation, but the tournament’s regulations do outline contingency plans should a qualified team withdraw or be excluded.

What FIFA will do if Iran withdraw

FIFA’s rulebook states that if a team pulls out or is prevented from competing, they may be replaced by a nominated alternate, typically the direct runner‑up from the relevant qualifying play‑off or the highest‑ranked non‑qualified team from that confederation.

If such a scenario were to arise for Iran, one potential beneficiary could be the United Arab Emirates. The UAE finished as the highest‑ranked non‑qualifier in Asian qualifying, earning them a continental play‑off against Iraq in the fifth round. Although the UAE were narrowly beaten on aggregate, they remain among the leading candidates to fill a vacant spot if Iran does not take part.

Another contingency under consideration could see Iraq directly promoted into the World Cup to take Iran’s place in Group G, with the UAE then moved into the intercontinental play‑off as a pathway into the tournament.

FIFA’s regulations also allow for adjustments to group arrangements if replacement proves impractical due to timing, visas or travel, or for the group slot to be awarded to a substitute team while maintaining the schedule.

Despite the ongoing tensions, FIFA has emphasised that it is monitoring developments closely and remains focused on ensuring a safe and inclusive tournament for all participants.

Secretary‑General Mattias Grafström said the organisation continues communication with the three host governments and is watching the situation “around issues around the world,” even as Iran prepares to play matches on US soil.

At present, Iran’s participation has not been officially ruled out, and no final decision has been made regarding potential replacements. But with the World Cup fast approaching and political pressures mounting, the situation continues to be watched closely by fans, officials and the footballing world alike.

