The Black Queens thrashed Hong Kong women's national football team to open their Pink Ladies Cup campaign in emphatic fashion

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is using the tournament as part of preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Ghana will look to maintain their momentum when they take on Russia women's national team on March 3

A CAF License A coach commended the efforts of the Queens in an interview with YEN.com.gh while urging them to build on their win in subsequent games

Ghana’s Black Queens opened their Pink Ladies Cup campaign in style on Saturday, February 28, thrashing Hong Kong 4-0 in a commanding display that underlined their intent for the year ahead.

Two goals before the break and two after it ensured there was no way back for their Asian opponents. From the first whistle to the last, the Queens looked sharp, hungry and determined to make a statement.

Ghana's Black Queens thrash Hong Kong 4-0 as part of preparations for the 2026 WAFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute after sustained pressure. Doris Boaduwaa slipped a neat pass into the path of Princess Marfo, who fired home first time without hesitation.

Five minutes before the interval, Boaduwaa turned scorer. She reacted quickest inside the box and finished from close range to double the advantage.

Just two minutes into the second half, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah extended the lead. The Nottingham Forest Women attacker pounced on a loose ball following a set piece and smashed it into the net to effectively end the contest.

Debutant Ajegipena Zakaria added further gloss late on. Introduced after the restart, she marked her first appearance with a calm finish in the 87th minute to wrap up an emphatic victory.

Top coach hails Black Queens

Reacting to the commanding performance, coach Prince George Koffie showered praise on the Queens in an interview with YEN.com.gh, highlighting both the result and the steady progress under their current leadership.

He said:

“First and foremost, a 4-0 rout of any opponent, regardless of their quality or pedigree, speaks volumes about the side that secured the victory. On this note, I would like to commend the Black Queens for a good job done.

"From a technical perspective, I am impressed by the body of work from Kim [Lars Bjorkegren] since he took over the reins as head coach.

"He has quietly built a formidable side capable of troubling any top team. With the WAFCON on the horizon, we can only hope there are no niggling injuries and that the players stay in shape. For now, it should be one game at a time.”

Queens shift focus to 2026 WAFCON preparations

Next up for Ghana is a meeting with Russia as coach Kim Lars Bjokegren continues to fine-tune his squad ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Ghanafa.org, the Pink Ladies Cup offers the technical team a valuable opportunity to assess fresh faces and strengthen the core of the group.

After finishing third at the last WAFCON, the Queens are eager to go a step further.

They have been drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde. However, uncertainty surrounds the tournament’s schedule.

Ghana's Black Queens Thrash Hong Kong 4-0 Ahead of 2026 WAFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Reports suggest Morocco, which has hosted several major events in recent years, could request a postponement as it balances domestic commitments.

South Africa has reportedly indicated readiness to step in should the need arise.

Despite the speculation, Morocco has denied the claims. If Ghana can reach the semi-finals once again, they would secure a return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2017.

For now, the focus remains on building momentum, and performances like this one against Hong Kong suggest the Queens are moving in the right direction. Up next is a tie against Russia on March 3.

Queens slip up to England in friendly

In an earlier friendly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Queens lost 2-0 to the Lionesses of England at St Mary's Stadium on December 2, 2025.

Lucia Kendall scored early before Alessia Russo sealed the win with a late goal in stoppage time.

