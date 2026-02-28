Antoine Semenyo struck the decisive goal as Manchester City edged past Leeds United 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter

The Black Stars attacker’s intervention trimmed Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the Premier League table to just two points, intensifying the title race

Sections of the English media have delivered their assessment of Semenyo’s display in guiding City to a hard-fought victory over Leeds

Antoine Semenyo delivered the decisive moment as Manchester City edged past Leeds United in a tense contest at Elland Road.

The Ghana international struck the only goal of the afternoon, sealing a narrow win that cuts Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the Premier League to two points.

The pressure now shifts to the Gunners ahead of their heavyweight meeting with Chelsea on Sunday, March 1.

How English media rated Semenyo

On this note, YEN.com.gh takes a look at how English media outlets delivered their verdict on the 26-year-old.

CityXtra handed him 7.5 and wrote:

"Another game and another goal. He is proving to be worth every single penny of the £65 million City paid for him, and more. Not the flashiest of conversions, yet one that takes great judgement in where to be at the right times."

Goal rated him 8/10, noting:

"Grabbed his sixth goal for City with a proper poacher's effort, tapping in after Ait-Nouri's low cross pierced the Leeds six-yard box."

BBC Sport scored him 6.81 and stated:

"Semenyo showed why City splashed out for him, bolstering the goal threat in the final third and displaying the nous of his absent team-mate with a poacher's finish."

Sky Sports also gave 8/10, adding:

"Antoine Semenyo scored the decisive goal right on the stroke of half-time when finishing off a flowing move."

The Independent summed it up in their report:

"Semenyo maintained his impressive goalscoring form since joining City from Bournemouth in January, clinically converting a rare chance for the visitors in stoppage time before the interval."

Esteemed Kompany rated him 6.5 and observed:

"Semenyo scored the winner, but I thought he was on the periphery of the match outside of his goal. But when his chance came, he took it."

Semenyo poised for action as EPL race intensifies

With momentum building, Guardiola’s men return to the Etihad for a midweek clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, March 4.

For Semenyo, confidence is clearly flowing. In tight matches where chances are scarce, that single decisive touch can define everything.

On this occasion, it was his calm finish that made the difference and kept City firmly in the hunt.

