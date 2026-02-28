Iran could boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the country’s FA president, following a joint military operation involving the United States and Israel

The Middle Eastern side has been drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium, but uncertainty now clouds their participation

Iranian supporters have already been barred from attending the global showpiece after the country was listed among 11 nations on Donald Trump’s travel ban roster

The president of the Iranian Football Federation has admitted that Iran may not feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following escalating military tensions with the United States.

Iran had already secured qualification for a fourth straight global tournament in March 2025 and were preparing for group stage fixtures on American soil in June.

However, fresh hostilities between the United States and Iran have cast serious doubt over those plans.

Iran Threatens World Cup Withdrawal as US-Israel Military Action Escalates. Photo by Atta Kenare.

Source: Getty Images

Iran likely to withdraw from World Cup

On February 28, the administration of Donald Trump announced what it described as “major combat operations” against Iran.

The United States and Israel said the strikes were aimed at stopping Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

In response, Iran reportedly launched missiles at a United States military facility in Bahrain, targeting the US Navy Fifth Fleet base in Manama.

Reports also indicate that at least 85 people were killed and more than 90 were injured after an airstrike struck a girls' elementary school in Minab in Hormozgan province.

With the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, uncertainty has grown over whether Iran will travel.

Speaking on Tehran public television, federation president Mehdi Taj addressed the situation. He said:

"With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup, but the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that."

He also confirmed that Iran’s domestic league has been suspended until further notice.

Iran Threatens World Cup Withdrawal as US-Israel Military Action Escalates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch.

Source: Getty Images

Iran’s World Cup schedule revealed

Before the escalation, Iran were due to play all three group matches in the United States.

They were scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles, Belgium on June 21 also in Los Angeles, and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Earlier in June 2025, President Trump had announced a travel ban affecting Iran and 11 other nations.

The proclamation included one key exemption. It stated that the restriction would not apply to “any athlete or member of a sports team.”

That meant players could travel, although supporters would not be permitted to attend.

Now, with military action intensifying, the prospect of Iran withdrawing from the tournament appears increasingly real.

What was meant to be another chapter in the nation’s football journey has suddenly become uncertain, overshadowed by events far beyond the pitch.

How FIFA can strip US from hosting WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has the authority to cancel, move, or postpone the 2026 World Cup under its “force majeure” rules.

Recent actions by Donald Trump, including domestic unrest and global tensions, have led some MPs and fans to call for the United States to be stripped of hosting rights.

