Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has allegedly tied the knot in a luxurious private ceremony

TikToker Felicia Osei made such a lovely bride as she couldn't stop smiling throughout the video shoot

Some social media users have congratulated the adorable young couple on their blissful ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei allegedly married in a lovely ceremony on December 18, 2024.

The famous TikToker met the expectations of fashion lovers and critics with her custom-made gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Felicia Osei was spotted in a long-sleeve kente gown designed with beautiful and colourful beads to create a unique pattern.

Felicia Osei allegedly marries in a private ceremony. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

The newest celebrity bride looked glamorous in a side-parted long wavy hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Felicia Osei wore unique gold earrings as she posed with her handsome husband at the wedding venue.

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei weds in a private ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's wedding video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

samuelnanakojobiney stated:

"Congratulations to you and May God bless your new home 🏡 🙏."

thejulianaamoateng stated:

"I don't know what to do with my emotions cos my girl plays too much 😂😂😂."

iambossmcofficial stated:

"Congratulations 🍾."

djcyborggh stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊 but why didnt you invite me 😢."

ohemeaakyeabea1 stated:

"Me i till don't believe because Feli deɛ sometimes when you take her serious then you risk your life that oo 😂😂but if it's truly true then Obaapa congratulations to you may heavens bless your new home 🏡."

chris__lee51 stated:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

andrulmaganni stated:

"Wow 👏👏👏👏👏."

dedetina_ stated:

"I still do not believe."

canon__studios stated:

"Congratulations 🎊 🔥❤️ God bless your Union."

jnryankson stated:

"Why am afraid to believe this. If it's true the a very big congratulations to you and your man. She's so unserious that it's hard to believe her sometimes 😂😂."

jozzysarkcess stated:

"Congratulations dear 🎊🎉."

geesalongh stated:

"Wow me I won't believe till they kiss the bride 🤣."

purplegoldgh stated:

"Waow, so beautiful, congratulations."

Felicia Osei shows off her dance moves

Radio presenter Felicia Osei entertained her followers with her hilarious dance moves. She looked classy in a short pleated African print dress and afro hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei rocks stylish dress on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, a TikTok celebrity, attracted a lot of attention on the internet when she shared stunning pictures to commemorate her birthday on October 10, 2024.

She looked gorgeous as she posed in the kitchen wearing a blue gown with a thigh-high cut, a 360-frontal lace wig, and a lot of makeup.

Felicia's birthday was honored in the comments area by actress Tracey Boakye, music producer Kurl Songx, and a number of other people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh