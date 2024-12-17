Dr Emmanuel Marfo, the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, has criticised the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to match their actions with the campaign message and policies of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The MP noted that before the elections, the government’s stance on issues and Dr Bawumia’s policies were at odds and failed to mirror each other on critical issues.

The Oforikrom MP, Dr Emmanuel Marfo, says Akufo-Addo is to be blamed for the party's defeat in the 2024 elections.

The mixed communication had confused electorates and undermined the party’s efforts to break the eight.

Speaking on JoyFM, Dr Marfo cited the government’s posture on the LGBTQ+ matter as a point of contention.

He noted that while President Akufo-Addo had refused to assent to the bill and delayed receiving it, the Vice President had stated that he would assent to it immediately after it was put before him.

He noted that having two opposite approaches to a serious matter, such as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, had sent mixed signals to Ghanaians.

Dr Marfo also reflected on the issue of the E-levy, noting that while the Vice President promised Ghanaians his government would repeal the E-levy, the Akufo-Addo government had refused to scrap it.

He said the levy was at odds with Dr Bawumia’s digitalisation drive and had undermined his campaign.

Emmanuel Marfo said the ruling party's actions were louder than what the Vice President’s campaign team said and undermined Dr Bawumia’s credibility on the campaign trail.

'If the government, which has the power now, cannot implement what Dr Bawumia is preaching, why should the electorate believe that he can do it when he assumes office?' Dr Marfo quizzed.

Dr Marfo disappointed in Akufo-Addo

Dr Marfo expressed his disappointment with President Akufo-Addo’s apparent lack of support for the party’s presidential candidate.

He said despite the president claiming he was his deputy’s number-one supporter, Akufo-Addo had refused to take policy action to back Dr Bawumia’s campaign.

He said these inconsistencies had contributed to the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

Miracles blames low turnout for Bawumia’s defeat

YEN.com.gh reported that the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Miracles Aboagye, has blamed low voter turnout in the NPP's strongholds for their defeat.

He explained that the NPP's sympathisers' failure to turn out in large numbers made it easy for the NDC to claim victory.

He noted that the NDC's figures had not significantly increased since the last election, compared to the NPP's figures, which had halved in some places.

