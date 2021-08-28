Beautiful Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill, is one of the celebrities with children and he has been blessed with two sons.

The second son, Alfie, is just four years and photos of the boy show how big and handsome he has grown over the years.

He celebrated his fourth birthday in February in this year and the actress organised a party for him to celebrate with his little friends.

A collage of Vivian Jill and her son.



YEN.com.gh brings you 7 of Alfie’s photos that would make you admire him.

1. King Alfie on his bike. The boy's attitude is everything:

2. Steady and confident on the road:

3. King Alfie the spider man:

4. Little boy so fresh:

5. King Alfie in his birthday mood:

6. A beautiful smile from a handsome boy:

7. Nothing short of a confident boy:

Vivian Jill is known to keep her issues, including those relating to her children very private.

Therefore, not much is known about Alfie or his father.

