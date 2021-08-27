Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Ohemaa, is growing so beautifully as her new photos show.

Ohemaa turned age seven recently and was lovingly celebrated by her parents, as well as fans.

Her beauty is striking and it would be easy to say that Ohemaa could pass for Ghana’s most beautiful celebrity kid.

A collage of Ohemaa and Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: @_ohemaa_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa looks like her mother. She has her beautiful mother’s eyes, fair complexion, and overall beauty.

See 8 photos of Ohemaa attesting to this:

1. Beautiful girl with love for nature:

2. So stylish:

3. A fashionista:

4. Sitting pretty:

5. Cute girl rocking her favourite colour on her 7th birthday:

6. Ohemaa rocking her full regalia like the queen she is:

7. A future member of Emirate Airline crew:

8. A smile so bright and charming to warm hearts:

Ohemaa and brothers

Named Zelda Love Ohemaa Arhin Gyan at birth, Ohemaa is the third child of Asamoah Gyan.

She is the only female among two boys, Frederick Gyan, and Raphael Gyan.

Frederick was in the news recently when he caused massive traffic when he went swimming at the beach.

A photo published earlier by YEN.com.gh has Frederick looking all grown and so tall and almost catching up with his father.

Asamoah Gyan himself admired his son so much that he screamed: "Big boy".

Asamoah Gyan's wife replies fan who called her Mrs. Gyan

In a related development, Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has responded to a fan who called her Mrs. Gyan.

The fan was commenting on a beautiful photo Gifty shared, and wrote in the Akan language: "Mrs. Gyan nie”, meaning “This is Mrs. Gyan”.

That term is usually used in admiration or praising a person.

But she replied and said the fan would just bring her trouble when she wrote in the Akan language: "Wo de asem aba".

