Legendary football star, Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey, has a son, Mahal Lamptey, who seems to be taking after his football career already.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show that Mahal Lamptey, also known as Junior Lamptey (JL), is a bubbly baby and a lover of football while he is yet to clock age 2 in November 2021.

A collage of Odartey Lamptey and his son. Photo credit: @ruufynn @Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of Odartey Lamptey’s real son.

1. Mahal smiles happily at the camera while sitting on his passion, the football:

2. Such a cute boy Lamptey:

3. A back view of the jersey proving to be a real Lamptey:

4. Mahal is undoubted a happy little man:

5. Simply a heartwarming baby:

6. A pose with daddy's golden boot, one of his many awards:

7. Clapping to greatness:

8. Cute like daddy:

9. Looking up to God and greatness:

