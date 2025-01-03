Shatta Wale was basking in his glory when one of Kumawood stars talked about the late C Confion

The African Dancehall King paused his conversation in honour of the late Kumawood star

His interaction with Sobolo ahead of C Confion's funeral has popped up online

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently encountered Kumawood sensation Sobolo on a live TikTok interaction.

Shatta Wale speaks to the late C Confion's pal ahead of his upcoming funeral in Kumasi.

Source: Facebook

The musician couldn't hide his admiration for the Kumawood star known for his viral moments with Ras Nene last year.

Sobolo joined the live interaction to discuss Shatta Wale's watershed moment with Vybz Kartel at the recently held Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

The Freedom Street concert, which took place at the 35k-capacity National Stadium in Kingston, saw several dancehall singers honour Vybz Kartel's return to the stage after over a decade in prison.

Shatta Wale joined Vybz Kartel on stage to perform their collaboration, Mansa Musa Money, fromthe former's Maali album, his collaboration with Beyoncé and Major Lazer, and the 2022-hit single.

Shatta Wale's mood dropped as Sobolo mentioned C Confion's demise and upcoming funeral while they were on the virtual call.

According to the Minaminso Sin hitmaker, he holds his friends in Kumawood in high esteem and was devastated when he heard about C Confion's death.

He paused the session to commiserate with Sobolo briefly and recounted how he had been asking his manager to furnish him with someone's contact.

"I have thought about C Confion's death very deeply and I do not know what to do. Please tell Papa Kumasi to reach out to Sammy Flex."

It's unclear why Shatta Wale took a contact ahead of C Confion's funeral on January 11.

Scores of celebrities have begun donating to the funeral. Recently, Vivian Jill Lawrence reportedly donated GH₵ 30k to support C Confion's funeral arrangements.

Shatta Wale and C Confion stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale and Sobolo's recent interaction.

W🌟I🌎D🔥D🤩Y 🍀said:

"Shatta be legendary man I swear 😎😎😎much love one don."

Quame City Boy wrote:

"Shatta wale is free man ooo."

GOD IS A WOMAN remarked:

"Shatta Wale nya nkwa daaa."

Efiewura actress passes on

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Little Mercy Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa from the Efiwura TV series, had been reported dead.

Her colleague Kwame Dzokoto confirmed the unfortunate news on social media and recounted her last moments as she tried to recover from an undisclosed health condition.

Reports indicate that several personalities, including Ghana's president-elect John Dramani Mahama, supported the actress financially before she died.

