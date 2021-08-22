Dr. Bawumia criticizes NDC as a party of "it is impossible"

- Dr. Bawumia has teased the NDC of being a party of the impossible

- The vice president says the NDC always gives excuses for ambitious programs

- Bawumia's response follows criticism by the party over some government projects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Vice President has described the opposition NDC as a party of the impossible.

In an opinion piece, the vice president argued that all projects and interventions that the NDC proclaimed as impossible to achieve has been completed by the Akufo-Addo administration.

"Thankfully, we have been blessed with a party and a president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible," he stated

The fall of Afghanistan

A member of Parliament's foreign affairs committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for an immediate search and rescue effort for Ghanaians in Afghanistan.

Since the fall of the Middle-Eastern country to the Taliban, countries around the world are scrambling to evacuate their citizens. But same has not been saying of Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking on Joy News, the MP for North Tongu reiterates the need for urgent attention to the matter at hand.

"The first thing we need to do is to carry out the search and identify the mission to see if the organizations these Ghanaians work for are taking care of them and planned to evaluate them," he stated.

Illegal entry to Ghana

The Ghana Immigration Service has arrested 16 immigrants who entered Ghana through unapproved routes.

These migrants are from Mali, Guinea, Gambia, and Sierra Leone and got busted at the Kucheni Temporal Checkpoint near Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

According to the Immigration service, these migrants were onboard a Yutong bus with registration number GC 5114 – Z en route to Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Source: Yen