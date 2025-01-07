Ghanaian politician Kwame Asare Obeng and his wife Akosua Vee are serving perfect couple goals

The celebrity duo looked perfect together in stylish outfits for the inauguration of the 9th parliament

Some social media users have commented on Kwame A Plus and Akosua Vee's photos on Instagram

Ghanaian stylist Violet Obeng, popularly called Akosua Vee, was among the best-dressed celebrities at the inauguration of the 9th Parliament.

The beautiful wife of a Member of Parliament of Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng wore a custom-made two-piece outfit by Details By Neyomi for the historic event.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng arrives with his wife at Black Star Square for the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama. Photo credit: @aakosua_vee

Akosua Vee wore her shiny brocade ensemble to the high-profile event with a black designer bag and black strappy heels.

The famous celebrity stylist looked flawless in a centre-parted bob hairstyle, heavy makeup, and perfectly defined eyebrows.

Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus looked dapper in a stylish striped suit with an eye-catching tie while rocking elegant leather shoes.

Stylist Akosua Vee rocks a stylish dress

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla has commented on the lovely photos of Akosua Vee and Kwame A Plus. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

Angela Laryea stated:

"Beautiful."

Titierttefio stated:

"Future President and his first lady papabi. ❤️🙌🔥."

Daak tresses stated:

"Momma Vee ❤️🙌."

Karebeautyspa stated:

"Fab Queen of slay🙌."

iamnanakua stated:

"MP yere 90000 yards🔥."

febs_veryown stated:

"Loveeettt ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥."

sika baa cosmetics stated:

"Congratulations Odo happy for you 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

abianasuki stated:

"MP’s wife ekpakpa ko😍👏 may God watch over both of you for this new role. Talk dier they will talk but they are not God. 🙌 May the Holyspirit be your counselor."

anderson ewurabena stated:

"A couple basked in God's Glory,keep soaring higher 🙏 🙌."

ms mawuse stated:

"My mother has turn parliament to photo studio Mama vee nunu😂."

royal baci stated:

"My people 🤩🤩🤩 I love eeetttttttt 💃💃💃💃 Ya y3 busy rufff 💃💃💃."

cookie teegh stated:

“Congratulations Vee. God Bless this new journey for you and your family.”

yengpatty stated:

“God is indeed God… Guyest MP yere ❤️❤️❤️.”

hillary.adu stated:

“God bless virtuous woman and my role model. All the best preious.”

Check out the video below:

A Plus arrives at Black Star Square

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng and his beautiful wife Akosua Vee have arrived at the Black Star Square for the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Ghanaian style influencer looked regal in a one-hand kente corseted gown designed with green lace to make her stand out.

Akosua Vee looked gorgeous in a ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup as she flaunted her gold designer clutch purse.

She complete her look with gold high heels to match her flawless look to the star-studded event.

Check out the photos below:

Kwame A Plus speaks before inaugural ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwame A. Plus who spoke about his first experience as a parliamentarian.

The Gomoa Central MP discussed his goals with his people and how he planned to handle the challenges of being a new member of parliament.

Kwame A Plus defeated NPP candidate Naana Eyiah Quansah as an independent candidate in the 2024 December parliamentary elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh