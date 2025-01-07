Former President John Dramani Mahama has been sworn into office as Ghana's fourteenth president

An inauguration ceremony was held for him at Independence Square, where dignitaries from far and near graced the occasion

Unlike some previous presidents who wore traditional Kente cloth, Mr. Mahama chose a graceful white outfit, exuding the dignified appearance of a Gonja Chief

President John Dramani Mahama has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with his simple but elegant inauguration ceremony attire.

Unlike some past presidents who wore Kente cloth, Mr Mahama wore a lovely, simple white agbada with its edges laced with Kente fabric.

The newly sworn-in President made a striking impression at his inauguration by opting for stunning white attire instead of the traditional Kente cloth worn by some of his predecessors. His lovely outfit also included some Adinkra symbols.

The choice of outfit, which evoked the regal appearance of a Gonja Chief, captivated attendees and ignited admiration across social media, as he looked very charming.

See the post below:

Symbols in Mahama's outfit

Mr Mahama's outfit was designed with some Adinkra symbols, including Sankafo. A social media user, @TheAsanteNation, explained in detail the meaning of the symbols and the name of the Kente Mr Mahama wore to the ceremony.

According to the post, the name of the beautiful Kente Cloth specially woven at Bonwire is 'Ɛmmerɛ pa da w'anim' to wit 'Better days await you'.

In the middle of the President's costume are four embroidered Adinkra symbols: Nyame dua, which means 'Tree of God', and symbolises God's protection and Presence.

On the left was the Sankofa symbol, which means 'Go back and take it' and symbolises learning from the past.

On the right was ️the Gye Nyame symbol, which translates to 'Except for God or Only God' and symbolises God's supremacy.

At the bottom was ️Dwennimmen, which translates to 'Ram's Horn. This also symbolises Humility and Strength.

Netizens react to Mahama's outfit

Netizens who saw the post about President Mahama's outfit expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@GH_Pop_Culture wrote:

"I didn’t see Asante Hene for there oo why?"

AwuduYoda wrote:

"The rich Asante culture can't be missing on a day like this. Long live the Asante Nation! Long live Ghana."

@Nana Yaw GENTLE wrote:

"Sankɔfa is best translated “Going back to your roots”. Return and take makes it more of a Twi brɔfo. Something like a direct translation from Twi to English."

@Phadanathan wrote:

"In our language, we say Akwaaba," H.E JDM, akwaaba is akan, so we should make it official language errr."

@serbeh_anthony wrote:

"Ɛmmerɛ pa da yanim ampa."

Large crowds fill Black Star Square

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Star Square was filled with a large crowd ahead of John Dramani Mahama's swearing-in as President.

The masses had thronged the Black Star Square to show their support for the new President.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some were thrilled, while others congratulated Mr Mahama.

