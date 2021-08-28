Actress Nadia Buari uploaded a rare video of her twin girls at the beach

The actress posted the adorable video with just a love emoji

The video has racked in thousands of views and comments from fans

The weekend came early for actress Nadia Buari and her family. The award-winning movie star uploaded a video of a recent outing with her twin girls on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Ghanaian screen star shared the video of her daughters playing barefoot at the beach on Instagram. Nadia Buari rarely shares videos of her children at the beach, especially her young twins.

In the recent video, the twin girls were sporting colourful outfits as they faced directly at the sea while playing in the water.

It is not clear whether Nadia Buari was the person who took her girls to the beach, but she uploaded the video on her Instagram page.

Fans and followers of the actress have reacted after she posted the video on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari 'twins' with daughter

In a previous post, YEN.com.gh reported that, Nadia Buari served her fans and followers on social media with family pictures, showing off her natural dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The film star is a mother of four adorable girls and has been a doting parent to her children.

Nadia Buari provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to her children, and recent photos of the entertainer bonding with her daughter is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

