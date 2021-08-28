The late father of Bishop Daniel Obinim was laid to rest at Abuakwa Sepaase in Kumasi on Saturday, August 28, 2021

The burial and final funeral rites of Obinim's father, Opanin Kwadwo Bonsu, turned out to be a conglomeration of Ghanaian prophets

Many of Obinim's colleagues including Reverend Obofour, Prophet Badu Kobi, Prophet Kumchacha, Eagle Prophet, among others were on hand to mourn with him

Videos from the funeral have popped up showing the moments of the 'men of God' at the grounds

A number of prominent Ghanaian pastors have joined Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International God's Way Church (IGWC) to mourn his late father.

Obinim's father, Opanin James Kwadwo Bonsu, passed away in April after an illness.

The family held his burial and final funeral rites on Saturday, August 28, 2021. It came off at Abuakwa Sepaase near Kumasi.

A number of pastors thronged the venue to help Obinim lay his father to rest and also pay their last respects.

Among the pastors spotted at the funeral was Reverend Francis Kwaku Antwi, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel who is popularly known as Reverend Obofour.

Another notable 'man of God' was Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Chapel International.

Others included Prophet Reindolph Gyebi a.k.a. Eagle Prophet, Prophet Nicholas Osei a.k.a. Prophet Kumchcacha, Prophet Agya Dan, among others.

In a video from the funeral sighted on Kofi TV, Badu Kobi is seen calmly seated with his team and other mourners.

Obofour, on the other hand, had a grander enterance at the funeral as he appeared with an umbrella over his head.

After seeing some of his colleagues at the funeral, Obofour went on to exchange pleasantries with them before proceeding to take his seat.

It was all cheers from the crowd for him as moved about.

Obinim breaks down

Meanwhile, Obinim could not hold his emotions as he and his entourage arrived at the funeral to pay their last respects to his father.

A video popped up showing the 'man of God' breaking down at the funeral grounds after filing past his father's casket

