Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah recently turned 52 years and celebrated with a birthday party on Sunday, August 22, 2021

The party saw Reverend Obofour and his wife, Obofowaa, in attendance to celebrate with Owusu Bempah

Obofour showed his wealth as he sprayed cash on performers at the party

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, recently celebrated his birthday.

Owusu Bempah turned 52 years old and climaxed his celebrations with a fine party with family and friends.

Among the many people who attended the birthday party for Owusu Bempah was Reverend Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Obofour attended Owusu Bempah's birthday party Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Obofour appeared at the party with his wife, Mrs Ciara Antwi who is popularly known as Obofowaa on social media.

The couple arrived at the party venue in a convoy of expensive vehicles.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Obofour is seen dressed in a white shirt over a pair of trousers with a white hat and walking stick to match. Obofowaa also wore a white top with a touch of colour in the front.

After arriving at the party and taking his seat for some time, Obofour went straight to the main stage where the MC Ohenenana Kwame Amo to spray cash on him.

In another video, Obofour and his are seen getting on the dancefloor as the Highlife musician Akwaboah performed at the party.

Just like he did for Kwame Amo, Obofour sprayed wads of cedi notes on Akwaboah as well as his wife, Obofowaa, who was dancing nearby.

He also got on the dancefloor with his wife to show off some dance moves while still spraying cash on her.

It was such a lovely occasion.

