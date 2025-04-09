A young Ghanaian man has impressed many after building a moving reverse tricycle from scratch at his home in Mamponteng

He explained in a viral video that the innovative vehicle uses a single shaft and can carry only one passenger

The young inventor hopes to inspire others, lamenting the lack of appreciation for craftsmanship among Ghanaian youth

A young Ghanaian man has left many in awe of his creativity after displaying his latest innovation.

The young man, whose name has yet to be identified, showcased a moving machine he had built, which he described as a reverse tricycle.

A talented Ghanaian man builds a reverse tricycle from waste materials. Photo credit: @www.tikto.comernesty5/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified man was seen taking a test run of his reverse tricycle.

He explained that it was his first project, which he built from scratch at home in Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

He further explained in the video that the tricycle is a one-wheel drive with a single shaft, so it can only carry one passenger.

"We have four wheels, two wheels, but for this, we only used a single shaft, which is one wheel. So this is both motor and car parts combined. So it can carry one passenger," he explained.

The young man also bemoaned the lack of interest in craftsmanship among Ghanaian youth.

"This is a reverse tricycle, which I made from home at Mamponteng. It's my first project that I want to showcase to encourage others to do something with their hands. I have realised that most people in Ghana don't value handiwork, but this is my handiwork," he said.

Watch the video of the young man's reverse tricycle below:

Netizens share their view ontricycleicyle

After showcasing his tricycle on social media, many netizens who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@BusumuruTV said:

"It's good. But don't let it end here. Improve on the concept till polished."

@lucky boy also said:

"We will one day make Ghana great again proud of you bro keep up the good fight."

@James Mentor95 commented:

"Good job, bro may God bless you with more knowledge to bring out more.'

@Apostle Matthias Asamoah also commented:

"Wooow you have really done well. we pray that you get more support to do more things."

@Engineering insights by PIY wrote:

"Yeah Bro you have the raw talent,good job! To make it to international standard you'll need some technical info from automotive engineering."

The young man showcases his reverse tricyle at his home in Kumasi. Photo credit: @www.tikto.comernesty5/TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh