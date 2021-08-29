Balotelli did not appreciate being taken off early during a game in Turkey

The former Manchester City star went on to punch his team mate on the bench in frustration

He recently joined newly-promoted Adana Demirspor in Turkey but is yet to score for the side

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli went viral, on Friday after completely losing it after being subbed off early

Adana Demirspor striker Mario Balotelli did not appreciate being subbed off early and he took it out on his team mate. Photo: Bein Sport.

Balotelli, once tipped to rise to the very top of world football, has seen his career take strange turns and now finds himself in Turkey playing for newly-promoted Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor were playing Konyaspor and close to the hour mark with the scores finely poised at 0-0, manager Samet Aybaba grew desperate to spark his side into life.

He thus decided to bring off Balotelli for Nigerian Okechukwu Ezeh and to say the Italian was not pleased with the decision would be an understatement.

Balotelli, 30, threw a full fit on the bench, as he thrust his shinpads in frustration while shouting at a team mate and coach..

He went on to stump his feet on the ground before turning to a team mate next to him and thrusting a punch which hit his team mate’s arm.

The player gave Balotelli a startled look but by then, the former AC and Inter Milan striker had attempted to calm himself down.

It was quite commendable for the team mate in question to not react to Balotelli’s antics which included punching him.

Adana Demirspor went on to take the lead courtesy of Britt Asombalonga in the 59th minute but they were pegged back late in the game as Abdulkerim Bardacki scored in the 83rd minute to ensure the game finished in a 1-1 stalemate.

