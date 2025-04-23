Pedri’s sublime skills lit up Barcelona’s clash with Mallorca at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday night

After receiving a perfectly weighted pass from Iñigo Martínez, the midfielder showed off his flawless first touch and vision with effortless control

The night got even better for Barça as Dani Olmo found the net early in the second half to secure a narrow 1-0 win

Barcelona edged past Mallorca with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday night, stretching their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

The match, played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, was part of a busy week for the Catalan giants as they prepared for the Copa del Rey final.

Pedri's SUBLIME ball control against Mallorca caught on camera

Flick Rotates Ahead of Cup Final

With Saturday’s high-stakes clash against Real Madrid looming, manager Hansi Flick opted for a rotated squad, handing Ansu Fati his first start since October.

Despite fielding a less familiar XI, Barcelona dominated the first half, producing 24 shots.

However, Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman put in a sensational performance to keep the hosts at bay.

Olmo Breaks the Deadlock

The breakthrough finally came just moments into the second half.

Dani Olmo continued his fine form by scoring for the second consecutive match, giving Barça a crucial advantage and ultimately sealing the three points.

Pedri’s Magical Moment

Among the standout moments of the match was a piece of sheer brilliance from Pedri.

The young midfielder left fans in awe with his exceptional ball control after receiving a sharp pass from Iñigo Martínez.

Pedri’s first touch and composure under pressure quickly went viral online, showcasing the 21-year-old’s unique talent.

Deservedly, Pedri was named Man of the Match for his creative influence and control in midfield.

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Barcelona now shift focus to Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Meanwhile, Mallorca aim to bounce back in their European push when they face Girona on May 5.

Real Madrid will look to close the gap in La Liga as they face Getafe on Wednesday before El Clásico.

