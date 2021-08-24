Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister claims his brother was “robbed” of a goal in the Serie A

Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner against Udinese but the goal was ruled out for offside

The 36-year old’s sister Elma was discontent with the decisions and took to social media to mock VAR

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has come out to claim the Portugal star was ‘robbed’ of a goal after Juventus played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Udinese on Sunday, August 22.

Ronaldo reportedly asked to be started on the bench for the match amid increasing speculation about his future.

Despite his absence in the first half, Juventus took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Udinese however showed immense character at the Stadio Friuli as former Watford man Roberto Pereyra pulled one back from the penalty spot and another ex Hornet Gerard Deulofeu leveling the game in the 83rd minute.

With the scores 2-0, Ronaldo had come in to replace Alvaro Morata at halftime and he came closest to sealing all three points for his side late in the game after connecting perfectly with Federico Chiesa’s cross to score a trademark header deep in stoppage time.

His celebrations which involved taking off his shirt were however short-lived as the VAR ruled out the goal for offside by the smallest of margins.

Ronaldo’s sister Elma dos Santos has now taken to social media to mock VAR’s decision to disallow the goal on grounds that Cristiano’s shoulder was offside.

“Had you had my shoulder, you would have been onside,” she said on her Instagram.

“You need to replace the large size with the medium.The robbery begins.”

Cristiano has two sisters, both of whom are older than him.

Elma Aveiro is the eldest among the siblings, followed by Katia.

The two are arguably the biggest supporters of the superstar, and are never afraid to stir up controversy while criticizing decisions against their brother.

In March 2021, Katia strongly came out to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after his last-minute winner for Portugal against Serbia was chopped off by referee Danny Makkelie.

At the time, Cristiano went viral for tossing his armband to the ground in protest against the decision.

Katia only recently made news after it emerged that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, where she revealed she was recuperating in Madeira, Portugal.

