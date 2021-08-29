- An NDC stalwart wants all rich young men in Ghana investigated

- Francis Dodovi says cases of money rituals have increased

- He wants Ghanaian men to be measured by their salaries

The 2020 NDC Parliamentary candidate for Suame, Francis Dodovi, has called for investigations into the riches of young men in Ghana who live lavish lives.

Speaking on Peace FM, monitored by YEN.com.gh, the MP explained that the rise in money rituals and mysterious killings calls for such action to root out persons found guilty.

Let's investigate all Ghanaian men under 30 driving lavish cars - Suame MP

“All of a sudden, people want us to see that they are also rich. This person has bought a Maybach, then he goes and buys one too. But what work does he do that he can pay for a $200,000 Maybach? Someone who has not even reached the age of 30? Society must investigate all these things. That is the only way out,” he argued.

Francis Dodovi shared his experiences in social settings where young men between 23-24 years old driving luxury cars are wasting money on drinks. Buying drinks worth Ghc1,000 and buying cars priced at 2billion Ghana cedis. According to him, your salary should determine your wealth.

Goat thief arrested

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the Northern Region for stealing goats and sellotaping their mouths.

The suspect, Haruna Zakaria, was driving an Opel Astra with registration number BA 1538-12 loaded with goats numbering 26.

Confirming the incident, the Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, said the animals are currently with the police adding that 18 of the animals are alive, whiles some suffocated to death.

Failed election promises

The presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) who contested the 2020 elections says he made big promises, knowing he will not win the polls.

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, in an interview on Wontumi FM, monitored by YEN.com.gh, stated that he entered the elections with the knowledge of losing.

"Why should I think I could win that election. I knew it wouldn't be possible, so I made promises by heart. So the vim to win the election was baseless and just a hallucination," he stated.

