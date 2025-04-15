Sarkodie's DJ, DJ Mensah, has responded to the backlash the rapper has received since reports of his lawsuit against Ecobank went viral

DJ Mensah was not too happy about people giving a layman's opinion on the legal matter and advised Ghanaians to wait for the final ruling

Legal documents of Sarkodie's lawsuit indicated the rapper was suing the bank for an advertisement they made with his doppleganger

DJ Mensah, the official DJ of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has reacted to the public backlash that followed news of Sarkodie’s lawsuit against Ecobank Ghana.

The DJ was not happy with the way many Ghanaians were drawing conclusions on the issue and has advised people to wait for the court’s final ruling.

He expressed his frustration about how many people were giving personal opinions on the case without understanding the legal side of the issue.

In a post on X, he wrote:

"I like how everyone’s suddenly a legal expert. Your opinion isn’t the law; those are 2 different things. Opinions are free, but justice isn’t. Until a ruling is made, all we have is speculation."

Sarkodie is suing Ecobank for allegedly using his lookalike in an advert without his permission. The advert, which was part of an anti-fraud campaign, featured a young man who looks very similar to the rapper.

The campaign warned customers that looks can be deceiving, but Sarkodie’s team believes it gave the wrong impression that he was involved.

Court documents shared online show that the case has been filed at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra. Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, argued that the advert violated his image rights and could harm his public reputation.

His lawyers also said that he is currently a brand ambassador for First Bank, a rival of Ecobank, and that the advert could affect his business deals since the use of someone who looks like him could confuse the public and damage his brand.

In the writ, Sarkodie asked the court to declare that Ecobank had violated his image and intellectual property rights. He also wanted the court to order the bank to stop using any image or likeness of him in future adverts, remove all related content, and pay compensation for the damage caused.

The court documents also warned that if Ecobank failed to respond within eight days, the case would go ahead without their side of the story.

