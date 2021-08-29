- Kofi Akpaloo says he made huge promises because he knew he will lose the polls

- The LPG presidential candidate says there's no way he can win the election

- Apkaloo says the thoughts of winning the election are hallucinations

The presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) who contested the 2020 elections says he made big promises, knowing he will not win the polls.

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, in an interview on Wontumi FM, monitored by YEN.com.gh, stated that he entered the elections with the knowledge of losing.

"Why should I think I could win that election. I knew it wouldn't be possible, so I made promises by heart. So the vim to win the election was baseless and just a hallucination," he stated.

