Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has survived a near-fatal accident on the Accra- Kumasi Highway when an articulator truck crossed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He was on his way to Kumasi to visit his wife and children, including the twin girls, when the unfortunate incident happened.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face is seen unhurt and narrating what happened to him.

A collage of Funny Face. Photo credit: @therealfunnyface/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to him, an articulator truck crossed him, and before he could realised it, his car was somersaulting in the air for some time and finally landed heavily on the ground.

In the video, the car is seen damaged with some parts of it falling off.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The rims for three of the tyres, for example, are broken together with the bonnet.

The car went into the sky and I thought I was dead, man! he is heard saying in the video. I thought I was dead but God said it is not my time, he added

Funny Face noted that it is the same car he has gone to choose at Emmanuel Adebayo's house

To him, if not for God, he would have been a dead man considering how the whole thing happened suddenly.

He went on to urge his listeners to take the worship of God seriously because God is good.

Reaction

The video has garnered massive reactions with most people sympathising with Funny Face.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

billblackgh233: "The way u r making people happy and smile bro God's got u. No weapon wati."

yesghanaonline: "Wow We thank God For your life."

_khelvin._: "Is never your time to die my boss cus you be a lot of people like me wana inspiration .. so God won't make u die now cus you inspire of lot of people's life."

phyllisnyarko5: "But seriously you have to be careful, but in all God is the Greatest. God really has a purpose for you."

sly_saeed: "God will protect you from any evil planed against you Bro"

abdulnasirhussain: "Tanks be to Jah for ur life."

helinadua: "We thank God for ur life."

Actor's ex-wife marries

Meanwhile, Funny Face was in the news recently when his ex-wife, Erica, got married to another man.

Fans hailed him for his reaction with many saying that he showed great maturity.

Source: Yen.com.gh