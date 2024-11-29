It was an emotional moment for a teacher and his students when he announced the end of his service at a school

The students of Esuogya M/A Basic School broke down in uncontrollable tears as the teacher bade them farewell

Netizens who saw the emotional video were touched and expressed their views in the comment section

Students of Esuogya M/A Basic School were heartbroken when one of their beloved teachers announced the end of his service to the school.

The teacher who had served for four years at the learning institution announced he was leaving to pursue other endeavours.

"After four memorable years, my journey at Esuogya M/A Basic School has ended. This is the school that welcomed me into the chalk-and-talk fraternity. I'm forever grateful," he said in his video.

The teacher visited his students to bid them final goodbye. The students received the news in pain.

Many grieved over the teacher's departure of their teacher, crying uncontrollably in a viral TikTok video, as they were going to miss him.

The young man, Sir Ola, was very good to his students. In addition to teaching them, he built strong relationships with them and also helped improve their morals. As a result, he's loved by most of the students.

Teacher Ola, as he was identified, left after his application for a transfer from his region to another was approved.

The teacher expressed his profound gratitude to the students and his teachers for the opportunity to impact their lives.

"Seeing my kids in tears as I came to bid my final goodbye really me down. Thank you for all the memories and the amazing time we spent together," he said.

Teacher's departure breaks students hearts

Netizens who saw the video of the teaching bidding his final goodbye to his students were heartbroken. Many wished the teacher well in his next chapter.

@Xtra_Hilda wrote:

"Oh you are leaving. God bless you for the good work done."

@DEBBY SENA wrote:

"Oooooooh Sir Ola where you going to? me koraaaa I'm broken."

@Adwoa Tutuwa wrote:

"It’s soo emotional me cry."

