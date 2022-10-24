Shugatiti got folks talking on social media after she shared a video of her sitting on a customer at her controversial restaurant

The young man she sat on seemed to be enjoying the subtle lap dance Shugatiti was giving him, and a voice believed to be that of Yaa Jackson cheered them on

The video caused a stir on social media as fans drooled over Shugatiti, with many admiring her unique customer service

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Shugatiti left folks drooling when she sat on a customer at her restaurant as part of her unique customer service.

Shugatiti is the CEO of the controversial eatery Potof Shuga. The restaurant left folks divided when it was opened by the actress, with many finding her niche unconventional.

Shugatiti Siting On A Customer Source: shugatiti

Source: Instagram

Despite the backlash it received, the restaurant seems to be doing quite well, and a good number of individuals troop in to patronise food.

Shugatiti's unique customer service is one of the popular attributes of the eatery. In a video, she showed a young man how well she treats her customers.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The young man, who is believed to be the boyfriend of Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson received a subtle lap dance from Shugatiti whiles she sat him.

Yaa Jackson could be heard in the background cheering them on, but later, she hilariously screamed for Shugatiti to stop when she noticed the innocent dance was spiralling out of control.

The video caused a frenzy on social media as many people admired Shugatiti's friendly customer service and said they would visit the restaurant for a similar experience.

Funny Reactions As Shugatiti Sits On Customer

hotsuitor_emmanuel said:

Am coming to eat so they do me some

ntigyan commented:

that is yaa Jackson’s boyfriend

_dontbegreedy asked:

Customer care?❤

collinscandlez also wrote:

Is this part of the customer service.. Asking for a friend

Video of Kwaku Manu Getting Asked By Shugatiti To Touch Her 'Behind' To Confirm If It Is Natural Causes Stir

In other news, Shugatiti, Ghanaian actress and model has recently attempted to convince Kwaku Manu that she has had no plastic surgery to enhance her body.

In a video, Kwaku Manu was asked by the model to hold her backside to feel the softness to confirm it is natural.

The young actress stated that her curvy body is due to the fact that she trains at the gym often.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh