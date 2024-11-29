Sammy Flex, in a conversation on his Sammy Flex TV, weighed in on Black Sherif and his artiste, Shatta Wale's misunderstanding

The artiste manager and media personality said that he was surprised when he saw Black Sherif teasing Shatta Wale for wearing fake boxers

He warned Black Sherif about the back-and-forth he was having with the dancehall star and asked if he was ready for what he was asking for

Media personality and artiste manager Sammy Flex has weighed in on the recent dispute between Black Sherif and Shatta Wale. Speaking on Sammy Flex TV, he addressed Black Sherif's public taunt aimed at the dancehall star.

The issue started when Black Sherif reportedly mocked Shatta Wale for wearing fake designer boxers. The exchange quickly caught public attention, with fans and commentators joining the debate. Sammy Flex expressed surprise at Black Sherif’s actions and advised him to be cautious about provoking Shatta Wale.

Sammy Flex suggested that Black Sherif might not fully understand the risks involved in engaging in a conflict with someone like Shatta Wale.

The rift started when Shatta Wale talked about Black Sherif's fashion sense during an appearance on the Rants And Bants podcast.

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kettybenson said:

"Blacko for nor respond to am sef wale nor get career no more 😂😂.Make he just continue with the subliminals no response."

Chairman Hybrid reacted:

"So you think shatta has monopoly to go after people but nobody has the right to serve him same. hypocrisy."

Captainwithnoarmband said:

"Daabi ooo why would Shatta talk about people and go free but when people talk about him he feels disrespected?😁"

God Son✊🏿commented:

"There are some clothes Shatta wear wey BlackO too don’t understand so what is your worries."

Shatta Wale praises Beyonce

Shatta Wale was in a much happier mood recently when he went out of his way to celebrate a past collaborator.

YEN.com.gh reported that the dancehall star reflected on his history with Beyoncé and his feature on the latter's album.

The 32-time Grammy-award-winning singer's latest billboard milestone as the greatest pop star of the 21st century promoted a heartwarming message from Shatta to her.

