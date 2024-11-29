Actor, Dr Likee's contribution to the Kumawood industry has stoked a debate among several film stars

The raging debate began with Bill Asamoah's caution to stop hailing Dr Likee as the industry's saviour

Dr Likee's colleague Papa Kumasi weighed in on the debate justifying why the comedian desveres the tag

Kumwood actor Papa Kumasi has added his voice to the trending debate about Dr Likee's contribution to the film industry.

The debate gained steam after Bill Asamoah's remarks rallying fans to avoid tagging Dr Likee as the saviour of the Kumawood industry.

Papa Kumasi wos critical of Dr Likee's status in the movie insutry and sees no reason he shouldn't get the honours. Source" PapaKumasi, DrLikee, Bill Asamoah.

Source: Instagram

According to Bill Asamoah, overpraising Dr Likee and neglecting could sideline other influential personalities and create disvisions in the industry.

In a recent interview, Papa Kumasi dismissed Bill Asamoah's claims that calling Dr Likee the saviour of Kumawood was a stretch.

Papa Kumasi established that Dr Likee's impact in recent years as the industry navigates today's digital era is unprecedented.

"There were times when movies without Kwadwo Nkansah turned out to be unsuccessful. The same applied to Kwaku Manu. Today, producing your skit for YouTube withot Akabenezer would not be as successful as you want it. Let's be real. This is not the era of cassettes. He's the king of the new era. You can't take it from him."

Papa Kumasi aded that Ras Nene has been holding the mantle fo the past six years and is gradually going on a decade. Therefore, his contribution cannot be swept under the carpet.

Papa Kumasi's support for Dr Likee stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Papa Kumasi's statement supporting Dr Likee.

Captainwithnoarmband said:

"We all know likee is now top notch and we accept he’s king but I don’t think it’s kumawood as in full movies or I am mistaken?"

Takyi Network wrote:

"That Bill Asamoah he don't know what he's talking about let forgot him."

Berimaba Nana Agyemang remarked:

"You papa Kumasi there was a time u dey follow lil wyne…I am a fun of Aka Ebenezer..u people have started talking too much"

Dr Likee replies Bill Asamoah

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had responded to the frenzy surrounding his impact.

In an interview, the comedian said he had not asked anyone to call him the saviour of the industry.

He added that his fulfiment comes from the number of people he uplifts and not the tag from his colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh